First Potential Coachella Lineup Leaks



Not these guys, sorry.

Ryan Seacrest, of all people, has posted one of what's sure to be a long list of long lists of rumored Coachella 2009 performers. Highlights: Headlining gigs from Morrissey and Paul McCartney (yes!), plus Neil Young, Nine Inch Nails, the Foo Fighters, the Shins (doubtful), Fleet Foxes, She & Him, the Killers, TV On The Radio, Asobi Seksu and the Hold Steady. Seems like a few too many big names for the three-day fest too afford in these trying times, especially given last year's lean lineup, but I guess we'll see, huh? Plus, where's Animal Collective and Pavement? A guy can dream. Coachella 2009 is on April 17, 18 and 19, and Seacrest's list is after the jump.

FRIDAY Nine Inch Nails

Morrissey

Orbital

Franz Ferdinand

Puscifer

Katy Perry

Digitalism (live)

The Presets

K's Choice

Conor Oberst & the Mystic Valley Band

X

Metric

The Black Keys

Shpongle

Turbonegro

Bassnectar

Fair To Midland

Ladytron

Cage

Brian Jonestown Massacre

Hercules & Love Affair

Mickey Avalon

The Gaslight Anthem

Laura Marling

The Whip

The Bloody Beetroots

Kristina Sky

The Airborne Toxic Event

Friendly Fires

Straight Line Stitch

Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly.

Shadrach Kabango

Los Campesinos

O'Death

The Wishing Tree

Floater

Alias Westlord

Snailhouse

Asteroids Galaxy Tour

Miyavi

Kevin Rudolf

TINARIWEN

Heartless Bastards

Drop The Lime

Lucent Dossier SATURDAY The Killers

Neil Young

Primus

Basement Jaxx

TV on the Radio

Mike Patton Rahzel

Adele

Immortal Technique

Atmosphere

One Day as a Lion

Girl Talk

Primal Scream

Coolof (of The Knife) (DJ set)

KT Tunstall

Crystal Castles

Amon Tobin

M.A.N.D.Y.

She & Him

Roni Size

Kimya Dawson

Glasvegas

The Black Marquee

Jade Everett

Jamie T

Foals

Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

No Age

Late of the Pier

Sebastian Tellier

Peanut Butter Wolf

The Flobots

Radio Luxembourg

Ice Cream Floats

Flying Lotus

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis

The Bug

White Lies

The Knux

The Captains Intangible

Mad Marge & The Stonecutters

N.A.S.A.

Mexican Institute of Sound

Eric Mcfadden Trio

Soniko

Kira Willey

Lucent Dossier

KIM H & DANNY R SUNDAY Paul McCartney

Foo Fighters

Public Enemy

Chemical Brothers

Keane

Poe

MSTRKRFT

Fleet Foxes

Band of Horses

Lupe Fiasco

Skunk Anansie

Planet of the Drums

Jenny Lewis

Imogen Heap

The Heavy

The Shins

Black Mountain

Asobi Seksu

Gus Black

Alabama 3

The Faint

The Sounds

The Ting Tings

Yeasayer

Conjure One

The Bees

Bizarre

Surkin

The Greencards

The Hold Steady

Uh Huh Her

Christopher Lawrence

a place to bury strangers

Carolina Chocolate Drops

The Death Set

Florence & The Machine

Anna Ternheim

Weston Boys

Tommy Mills & The Jade Amenity

Gutevolk

Buraka Som Sistema

Lucent Dossier

***

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