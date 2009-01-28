Live: Wild Light @ The El Rey, 1.24.09



All photos by David Greenwald

In comparison to the practice session non-performance of opening act Wavves, Wild Light would've sounded great following up for the sheer virtue of sounding like adults -- or, coincidentally, Adult Nights, the title of their promising debut album. That their big-hearted throwback pop/rock was passionately note-perfect certainly didn't hurt, nor did a shout-out to producer Rob Schnapf (a Rawkblog favorite -- he's worked with Elliott Smith, Beck, Badly Drawn Boy, etc.) in the audience. I reviewed Adult Nights for my day job; here, more photos after the jump. As usual, click any one to open a hi-res gallery.







Related: Wavves at the El Rey, 1.24.09

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