Pavement Probably Reuniting For ATP New York



Photo by David Greenwald

Stereogum reports Pavement will reform to play at the Flaming Lips-curated ATP New York festival in September. It's Pavement's 20th anniversary this year and they've just wrapped up reissuing much of their catalog, so it'd be a great time to do it -- and assuming it's true, we might see them sooner, if Coachella (known to be after a Pavey reunion) decides to shell out this April. But till I hear about an LA date from the Malkmus' mouth, I'm keeping my fingers crossed. Of note, current indie standard-bearers Animal Collective are already booked for ATP; I'm envisioning Panda Bear and Steve high-fiving and talking about the zeitgeist while listening to Reckoning or something.

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