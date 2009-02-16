First Look: Andrew Bird - 'Noble Beast' + KCRW Today

Thesaurus aficionado and formidable folk songsmith Andrew Bird will be on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic at 11:15 this morning, presumably doing a few tunes from his beautiful new album, Noble Beast. I'll be in the studio and hopefully they'll let me take some photos -- you'll be the first to know, obv. You can listen in on KCRW.com if you're not a local.

I wrote about Noble Beast for my day job the other day, calling it "a more balanced effort [than 2007's Armchair Apocrypha], an album that shows off all of his musical sides as well as his magnificent wordplay." Other than wishing for more rockers (as usual), it's a fine addition to his catalog; "Anonimal" blends lyrical experimentation and sideways chamber-pop to make for one of his most inspired, impassioned moments, and the rest mostly follows suite. On the off-off-chance you don't know what you're getting into here, 2003's near-flawless The Mysterious Production of Eggs remains his mission statement.



Andrew Bird - "Oh No": mp3

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Click below for more new jamz, or visit the 2009 Album Release Calendar for a complete rundown on this year’s music.