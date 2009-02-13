Video: Here We Go Magic - 'Tunnelvision'

The choppy analog video is perhaps too ADD for the hypnotic lope of Here We Go Magic's "Tunnelvision," but if you haven't heard this song yet, take four minutes and enjoy. I haven't had the chance to review HWGM's debut yet, but in short, it's great -- nobody's making this comparison, but it strikes me as a more avant-garde Summer at Shatter Creek. Probably because nobody likes Summer at Shatter Creek (but I do!). Update: Go to the SASC MySpace and listen to "Home For The Holidays," you'll see.

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