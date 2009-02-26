Live: The Broken West @ The Troubadour, 2.24.09



All photos by David Greenwald

I've been a fan of L.A. locals the Broken West since 2005 but hadn't had the chance to see them live -- until Tuesday. The power-pop act stuck mostly with tracks from last year's slick Now Or Heaven; the songs were energetic live, but the band could've done with some of the sweat from their earlier work, gracing us with only one I Can't Go On, I'll Go On standout and an earlier tune from their debut EP. Still, Ross Flournoy has golden rock 'n' roll vocal chords, the kind Jeff Tweedy once sang about -- the kind never heard enough. More photos after the jump. As always, click any photo to open a hi-res gallery.

The Broken West - "On The Bubble": mp3

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