New Wilco Due In June

America's best band (yes) will release their latest opus in June, according to Rolling Stone. The magazine also praises the seven tracks they recently heard, though given Wilco's increasingly Dad-rockin' sounds and Rolling Stone's usual biases, I can't help thinking this means another one-way ticket to Boomerville. (Fine by me, the ol' yacht needs a new soundtrack.) Peep You Ain't No Picasso for live versions of some of Wilco's LP7 tracks. Before the new album, they're putting out a third but equally essential documentary/concert film, Ashes of American Flags, on April 28 (April 18 at indie retailers and their Web site) and you can find the trailer up top.