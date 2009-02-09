Video: Radiohead - "15 Step" (live at the Grammys)

The world's best band turned in the Grammys' best performance, giving "15 Step" a pretty amazing "Tusk" treatment with the USC Marching Band. Unfortunately, were Fleetwood Mac nominated for anything, they probably would've beaten Radiohead too because the Recording Academy's median age is 102. Also worthwhile if you plan on digging through YouTube: Al Green and Justin Timberlake's improptu take on "Let's Stay Together," pregnant M.I.A.-led rap crew jam "Swagga Like Us," Kanye and Estelle on "American Boy" and... well, that was pretty much it. Remind me to never watch this thing ever again.