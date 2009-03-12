First Look: Tesla Boy - S/T EP

The double-edged sword that is the '80s nostalgia train has its obvious pros and cons: On the one hand, sweet synthesizers, melodramatic vocals and squelchy rhythm sections free of the mandatory reverb that prematurely aged much of the decade's output; on the other, well, Flashdance. On its debut EP, Moscow act Tesla Boy sometimes gets too close to "Maniac" for comfort, but for the most part, the band is in line with Cut Copy, Justice and other maximalist revivalists. Which is to say, thumping, obliviously absurd and probably too much fun to listen to outside of the obligatory PARTYTIME block of your weekend. Which is starting right now, obv.

(The Tesla Boy EP is available via the band's MySpace)

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