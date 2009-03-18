Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold Undergoing Freshman Year Existential Crisis

Photo by David Greenwald

The 21-year-old Fleet Foxes frontman -- clearly deep into his Lindsay Lohan phase -- is currently having a real-time Twitter conversation with himself about the enormity of the universe and humanity's ultimate inability to comprehend its vastness. He's also being extremely self-conscious about it and calling himself "pretentious," because God forbid anybody feel confident about having a public deep thought without being made fun of by assholes on the Internet. See, guys, this is why the NBA makes people spend two years in college ball first. Edit: One year! Still plenty of time for obligatory 3 a.m. dorm floor conversations about Life, The Universe and Everything.

***

Click below for more News + Links.