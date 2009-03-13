Tonight in LA: Tindersticks

The last time Tindersticks brought their nocturnal noir-pop to Los Angeles, I was a sophomore in college -- and not yet a fan. The L.A. Times' Todd Martens has an excellent feature on the band today for those not caught up on the act's recent trials and tribulations, which have included the exit of three members. They're playing the Henry Fonda Theater tonight and hopefully will perform "Ballad of Tindersticks," which name-drops a certain swingin' bar a few blocks up and over. I'll be at the show as well as Asobi Seksu and Bell's gig at the Troubadour tomorrow. Spring tours, guys!

(Photo by djenvert)