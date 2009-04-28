New Music: Burning Hearts - "Iris"

On "Iris," Finnish twee act Burning Hearts sound less like they're running with chests aflame than like Meryl Streep in Doubt listening to Belle & Sebastian. The Hearts play a matronly, serious brand of indie pop that nevertheless shimmers and jangles with the best of 'em; of all the songs of their latest, Aboa Sleeping, "Iris" has the biggest twinkle in its eye.

Burning Hearts - "Iris": mp3

(Aboa Sleeping is out now on Shelflife)

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