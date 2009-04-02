Video: Ryan Adams - "Yes, I Know That Color"

Orders of business: Ryan Adams has a new wife, a new Twitter and a new Web site. And a new jam, "Yes, I Know That Color," which you can hear above. It's as earnest if not moreso than anything on his lukewarm last record -- and he tweeted this week that he's going to play some music with "new pals" next week, presumably in LA. Which all probably means, yes, it's time to start getting excited. Update: Rawk reader Sandy alerts us that "Color" is a song from last April. But no less excellent.