New Music: The Pains of Being Pure At Heart - "Young Adult Friction"

Moony twee revivalists The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have released a third MP3 from their stellar self-titled debut, the Craig Finn-clever "Young Adult Friction." When I reviewed the album for Cokemachineglow, I called it "the best song about library-related public lovemaking since the Clientele’s 'Bookstore Casanova.'" Read up below. Angelenos, the band is back in town in July.

Pains of Being Pure at Heart - "Young Adult Friction": mp3

Previously: First Look: The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - The Pains of Being Pure at Heart

(The Young Adult Friction 7" is out now)