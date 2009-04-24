Video: Harlem Shakes - "Strictly Game" (Live)

I'm putting my cards on the table: Harlem Shakes' Technicolor Health is my favorite album of the year (though Grizzly Bear has its claws deep in my heart, too) and has been for weeks. Perhaps it's the band's sheer jubilation. When they sing in this song, "This will be a better year," with the bombast of those frayed guitars under it, visions of Barack Obama playing with Bo the First Puppy dance in my head. For those of us past our giddy college years (and long past keeping up with hawk-haired teenagers with pants that couldn't fit our sisters), it's worth remembering that indie rock used to make us feel alive. Maybe it still can. (And look for a full album review soon.)

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