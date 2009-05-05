First Look: Stuart Murdoch - "God Help The Girl"

For those put off, even a bit, by Belle & Sebastian's late-period reinvention as disco-popsters, frontman Stuart Murdoch's God Help The Girl should assuage your worries. A set of vintage Bacharach pop, it plays once again to Stuart's strengths even as he lets other singers take the lead vocals. Such is the album's loose concept, as it soundtracks the imaginary lives of a collection of girls in need of, well, assistance. Stuart's feelings have always run more sympathetic to femine trevails anyway, and thanks to previously unknown singer Catherine Ireton (who graces the cover, too), they're strongly, wryly sung, both authentic and tongue-in-cheek.

The album's best song is first single "Come Monday Night," an instant Murdoch classic with his trademark ambling bass walking under optimistic strings. "Come Monday night, we're in a state of grace," Ireton sings, transcendent after another ruined weekend. Sounds like the girl has all the help she needs.

Stuart Murdoch - "Come Monday Night": mp3

(God Help The Girl is due June 23 on Matador, click here to pre-order)

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