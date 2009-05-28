Largo At The Coronet Turns 1

Hard to believe it's been a year since Largo's move to its new La Cienega location -- I remember blogging about Aimee Mann's opening shows there like it was yesterday. Longtime Largo mastermind Mark Flanagan talks about the success of the move, Jon Brion's new video-assisted show and the Old Hollywood history of the new digs with LAist. (The best news: booze in the Little Room starting June 3, and even better, Jon's live shows from the last 12 years [!] have all been recorded -- and may finally start getting released, on vinyl.)