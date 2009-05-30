Live: Girl Talk @ Sasquatch! 2009



All photos by Cayla McCrae

I can't say I'm a Girl Talk fan -- dude's records might as well be Now! That's What I Call Mash-Ups as far as I'm concerned -- but Rawkblog contributor Cayla McCrae's Sasquatch photos of the guy's show are just undeniably triumphant. Someday I, too, would like to fire toilet paper into a crowd while turning Elton John into a chipmunk. Check back later today for more dispatches from sweet Sassy molassy.

Previously: Live: of Montreal at Sasquatch! 2009 | More: Sasquatch