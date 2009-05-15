New Music: Bowerbirds - "Northern Lights"

"All I want is your eyes," Bowerbirds frontman Phil Moore sings in the meditative "Northern Lights," a dusty, cymbal-filled folk song combining chamber-pop intimacy and woodsy, flannel-clad rawness. It's very much in line with Strand of Oaks' mournful Leave Ruin, an album you'll remember I liked quite a bit. I was a fan of the B-birds debut as well, so judging by "Northern Lights," I think we can look forward to good things from their sophomore effort, Upper Air, due July 7 on Dead Oceans. They'll be at the Echo on August 4.

Bowerbirds - "Northern Lights": mp3

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