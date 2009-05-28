New Music: Boxharp (Scott Solter) - "The Green"

Scott Solter may not quite be a household name -- or even a Brooklyn loft-hold name -- but as John Vanderslice's right-hand man at San Francisco's Tiny Telephone studios and the producer of albums by Rawkblog favorites such as the Mountain Goats, Division Day and Liam Singer, the now-North Carolina-based musician is long overdue for further recognition. He may get it for his latest solo project, Boxharp, a collaboration with wife Wendy Solter. The band is still looking for a label to release the disc, but we can hear "The Green" now. The song shouldn't be a surprise to Solter aficionados -- like Vanderslice's latest, Romanian Names, "The Green" is crisp, keyboard-heavy and harmony-laden, but unlike his longtime collaborator's music, Wendy sings out a whirlpool of melody, dissonant and disorienting. Looking forward to more. [Photo by JV himself]

Boxharp - "The Green": mp3

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Also: We were hacked yesterday. Much thanks to my web guy, Chad, for cleaning things up -- looks like we're OK now, but please comment if you smell anything fishy.