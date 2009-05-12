New Music: The Shins - "Double Bubble"

The new Shins song has pretty much everything a Shins song should: staccato chord stabs, breezy keyboards, singer James Mercer scraping the top of his vocal range, and a melody that sounds refreshingly inspired. Yes, "Double Bubble," as performed in Hollywood the other night (via Stereogum) sounds more like the music of band high-water mark Oh, Inverted World than the fussy, polished songs of Wincing The Night Away or Chutes Too Narrow. Cross yr fingers for LP4, which, according to James, will be out on the band's own imprint in 2010. Below, another Shins jam I haven't put on in far too long:

The Shins - "Kissing the Lipless": mp3

Previously: Danger Mouse and the Shins' James Mercer: Bros! | More: The Shins