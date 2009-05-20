New Music: Very Truly Yours - "1 2 3 4"

Not to be mistaken for the inferior (really!) Feist song of the same name, Very Truly Yours' "1 2 3 4" is a startling three minutes of twee. As winsome as the Cardigans, as pale blue-sad as the Softies and certainly more charming than Camera Obscura's poufy latest, the band fell into my lap last week during an inspired afternoon on the Hype Machine. Please, blogosphere, if there are more indie-poppers this good that I'm not listening to, point me in their direction immediately. Look for more gushing from yours truly as soon as their new EP gets here in the mail.

Very Truly Yours - "1 2 3 4": mp3

(The Understudies / Very Truly Yours split EP is out now on Cloudberry)

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