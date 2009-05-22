Video: Grizzly Bear - "Two Weeks"

The lead-up to Grizzly Bear's May 26 release date for Veckatimest continues with "Two Weeks," a video worth watching for Dan Rossen's facial expression at the 1:15 mark, not to mention the David Lynch-y ending. Also, bowties! (It bears mentioning that the Yogi/Boo Boo-themed band shows up in a photo collage in the new issue of GQ deriding hipsters' wholesale embrace of preppy culture; this video is not going to help. For the record, I'm typing this in boat shoes and a cardigan.) Another recent video, the band's Black Cab session, is here.

Previously: First Look: Grizzly Bear - Veckatimest