Division Day Wraps Up Sophomore Album

Rawkblog 2009 Band To Watch (and band I love!) Division Day has finished mastering its sophomore album, the L.A. locals revealed on their Twitter. They recorded 11 new songs for the follow-up to 2006's underrated Beartrap Island, and it looks like the as-yet-untitled set will be released by their new label home, Dangerbird, presumably later this year. I'll let you know when we've got some new jams; who knows, maybe they'll be on 90210 again!

Previously: Live: Division Day at the Echo, 5.12.08