Live: The Tallest Man On Earth @ The Troubadour, 6.29.09



Photo by David Greenwald

More like the Sweatiest Man on Earth -- it was pretty hot in the Troubadour last night, but guy had to towel off after every song. He certainly gave himself a vocal workout, pushing his affected yowl deep into feline territory. I'm a fan, but The Tallest Man stands up better on record, at least musically, where his impressive guitar picking holds its own against his sometimes painfully showy voice. Either way, he drew quite the crowd as John Vanderslice's opener -- a good chunk of it went home after he left the stage. Probably the same chunk that was going to listen to Bon Iver in the car on the way. Sigh.