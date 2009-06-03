New Music: Reverie Sound Revue - "An Anniversary Away"

Things you should know about Reverie Sound Revue: 1) They're on Boompa, the same label that produced power-pop heroes the Salteens; 2) They are, thus, Canadian 3) Which might explain why they're a chilly, catchy chip off fellow northerners Metric's sleek indie-pop block. Crisp and air-conditioned, "An Anniversary Away" is the perfect jam to cool off your otherwise sweaty summer playlists.

Reverie Sound Revue - "An Anniversary Away": mp3

(Reverie Sound Revue's self-titled full-length is due June 23 on Boompa)