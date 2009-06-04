R.I.P., David Carradine

David Carradine, star of the long-running series Kung Fu and the Kill Bill films, among others, was found dead in Thailand today. The actor was 72. He was discovered in his hotel room hanging by a nylon rope -- suggesting a suicide, though a cause of death has not yet been reported.

In his memory, I leave you with the trailer for 1975's Death Race 2000 after the jump -- it's one of my favorite movies, and a great, campy cult vehicle for the quietly intimidating star. Rent it tonight for him.