Bootleg: Elliott Smith - "I'm So Tired" (Beatles cover)

In my tireless efforts to bring you the very best in Elliott Smith bootlegs, I have a special treat today, folks: a crisp, full-band recording of Smith performing the Beatles' "I'm So Tired" that trumps the previously available version. Anyone know who's nailing the harmonies while our boy cracks up? Plus, a long overdue MP3 of his rare partial performance of Elvis Costello's "Last Boat Leaving."

Elliott Smith - "I'm So Tired" (live Beatles cover, 5.18.98): mp3

Elliott Smith - "Last Boat Leaving" (live Elvis Costello cover, 1996): mp3

Both of these and some 50+ more, of course, in the Elliott Smith: The Complete Live Covers Compilation post. Have stuff I'm missing or better tapes? Please send 'em over and please, pass the compilation along -- it's an ongoing labor of love.

More: Elliott Smith - Complete Unreleased Material: Live | Elliott Smith Live: The Definitive Guide | All Elliott Smith