This Weekend In LA: Andrew Bird Goes Greek



Andrew Bird / photo by David Greenwald

I'll be out of town for this, unfortunately, but here are my recs for yr weekend show-going:

7/10 Friday - Andrew Bird @ Greek Theatre

7/12 Sunday - Ray LaMontagne w/ Jenny Lewis & Blitzen Trapper @ Hollywood Bowl

7/12 Sunday - Oneida @ The Echo

In related news, tour hermit Sufjan Stevens just announced he's playing ATP New York in September -- his first big-time show in the U.S. in two years. Coupled with his Pop Montreal date, does this mean dude's finally got some new material to test-drive? Or does he just need lunch money? Let's cook up some Fleetwood Macaroni and Cheese and let the rumours begin.

See more shows at the ongoing LA Tour Dates calendar page.