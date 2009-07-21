Video: Boat Club - Untitled Live Song, April 2009

Like their Swedish countrymen the Radio Dept. with a Balearic bent and a taste for the high seas (and chunky shawl-neck sweaters!), Boat Club play blissed-out, fuzzed-up dream-pop that I could, and repeatedly have, listen to in a melancholic haze for hours on end. This untitled live track seems to be from April 10 of this year, the only word we've had from the hermetic act since its Best of '07 Catch The Breeze EP. Pour yourself a gin fizz, press play and whet your appetite for more.