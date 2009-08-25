Bootleg: The Softies - 3.06.96, Neil House, Columbus, Ohio

The Softies reunite in Seattle in 2006 (credit: Mike Baehr)

Bootlegs of most of my favorite musicians -- Wilco, Ryan Adams, Radiohead, even Elliott Smith -- are not in short supply. But the Softies never quite gathered that Grateful Dead-inspired fanbase during their brief career as indie pop's premiere melancholic duo. There is some evidence of their existence in the live music fossil record, though -- a crisp 2000 show I posted here, and this, a richly lo-fi recording from the band's 1996 heyday. Cuddle up with this one, gang.

Download .zip (link removed) | The Softies - Columbus, Ohio

1. Intro

2. Charms Around Your Wrist

3. My Heaven, My Sky

4. I Love You More

5. Hello Rain:

6. About You

7. Sixteen Months:

8. He'll Never Have To Know

9. Selfish

10. Alaska

11. Could I

12. Count To Ten

13. It's Love

14. Perfect Afternoon

Previously: Bootleg: The Softies - The Milky Way, Boston, MA 10.20.00