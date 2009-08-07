Learn To Love: The Radio Dept.
Photo by Aylin Güngör Dedeoglu
LEARN TO LOVE: Five-song snapshots of essential bands. Start here and dig deeper.
The Radio Dept. - "Why Won't You Talk About It": mp3
(from Lesser Matters, 2003)
The Radio Dept. - "Pulling Our Weight": mp3
(from Pulling Our Weight EP, 2003)
The Radio Dept. - "The Worst Taste In Music": mp3
(from Pet Grief, 2006 -- their best yet)
The Radio Dept. - "Freddie and the Trojan Horse": mp3
(from Freddie and the Trojan Horse EP, 2008)
The Radio Dept. - "David": mp3
(from David EP, 2009)
(Buy Radio Dept. albums from Labrador)