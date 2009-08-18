New Music: Ryan Adams - "The Awl, The Song (Hair Metal Version)"

Way funnier than "Wilco The Song," is Ryan Adam's new (metal!) song, "The Awl, The Song (Hair Metal Version)," in which he turns his amps to 11 and lets loose his best Axl Rose. It's the theme song for the Web site of the same name, for which Ryan, burgeoning journo that he is, will soon be penning a column -- er, sorry, not Ryan, but a "popular recording artist." (It's Ryan.) (P.S. guy, where's the box set?!) [Via Vulture]

Ryan Adams - "The Awl, The Song (Hair Metal Version)": link