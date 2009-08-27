Ryan Adams Pens First Column For The Awl

Long Player from The Awl on Vimeo.

It's predictably awesome/absurdist. Dude's married to Mandy Moore and his top priorities are pizza, Danzig and videogames. Get this guy in GQ! And yes, gloriously, it comes with the above video, which features Ryan Adams, hero, playing arcade games. Update: Apparently somebody who seems to be Ryan has been posting on his fan message board and dropping humongous truth bombs about finally releasing what sounds like a Neil Young-sized box set with albums nobody's ever heard of. PLEASE, LORD!