What Will Be Pitchfork's Song of the Decade?

Making this list in August seems li'l premature ("Too soon! Reconsider!" -- Andre 3000), but Pitchfork has a decade of critical domination to put a definitive stamp on before Rolling Stone does, so they're off and running with their top 500 yesterday. But what'll be No. 1? Thinking about it, the choices seem pretty obvious:

1) It won't be an indie rock song, at least not one with guitars. God forbid!

2) It won't be a song from 2000-2004 because they already made that list, and correctly topped it with "Hey Ya" and "B.O.B." which won't be that high twice.

3) That leaves us with hip-hop/dance/pop songs that were both a) possible radio jams but b) hipster friendly. Thus, my best guesses:

Amerie - "1 Thing," Kelly Clarkson - "Since U Been Gone," Justice - "D.A.N.C.E.," M.I.A. - "Paper Planes" and the longshots, LCD Soundsystem's "All My Friends" and Panda Bear - "Bros." Won't be Justin Timberlake (he's been out of the game too long) or Kanye (out of favor) but OutKast's guest-verses on UGK's "International Player's Anthem" could see them take it, too. (Weirdly, numbers 500-200 are largely B-grade songs from bands that will have better, obvious top 200 songs -- the Decemberists' "O Valencia?" Cut Copy's "Out There On The Ice?" Uh, Destiny's Child's "Jumpin', Jumpin'?" These aren't anybody's favorites by these bands. Why recognize them? Also, criminally low placement for "Since K Got Over Me," but I digress.)

What do you think will take the spot? And more importantly, what should? Leave your favorites (No. 1's only, dudes) in the comments.