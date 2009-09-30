"Gossip Girl" Sets A World Record

I caught up on this week's Gossip Girl last night, and amid the mad teen dramz, I noticed a familiar, awesome power-pop song -- The World Record's "We're No. 1." (Dudes have now joined Division Day in the "relatively undiscovered L.A. indie rockers magically on The CW" club.) We're still waiting for the group's next album (seriously, fellas, decade's ending over here) but I'll take any excuse to bring this jam to your ears once again. (P.S. Thank you, Josh Schwartz, for bringing the goods early this season. P.P.S. Sorry for all the tween girl content lately, dudes. But go get the Paramore album, for real.)

The World Record - "We're #1": mp3

Previously: The Canon, Examined: The World Record - Guitars Forever | Division Day On 90210