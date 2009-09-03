New Music: The Clientele - "Harvest Time"



Photo by David Greenwald

2007's God Save The Clientele was a great record, but it didn't shake things up much from the career peak of 2005's Strange Geometry. "Harvest Time," the second single from the band's forthcoming Bonfires on the Heath, isn't a new direction -- just an expanded one. Surreal harmonies pan wide, guitar accents drift in and out, and newest member Mel Draisey's violins and keyboards congeal effortlessly with Alasdair MacLean's familiar guitar work. It is, simply, magnificent -- and hopefully part of an album just as fresh-feeling and gorgeous.

The Clientele - "Harvest Time": mp3 at Stereogum