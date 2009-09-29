Radiohead's Thom Yorke Playing Two L.A. Shows With Flea, Nigel Godrich

Via Dead Air Space, Thom Yorke and a cobbled-together all-star band (including members of Beck's Record Club -- Nigel, obviously, and drummer Jerry Waronker -- maybe a long-awaited Thom/Beck collab could be in the works?) will play at the Orpheum on October 4 and 5. The Radiohead frontman's announcement after the jump.

hi

in the past couple of weeks i've been getting a band together for fun to play the eraser stuff live and the new songs etc.. to see if it could work!

here's a photo.. its me, joey waronker, mauro refosco, flea and nigel godrich.

at the beginning of october the 4th and 5th we are going to do a couple of shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

we don't really have a name and the set will not be very long cuz ..well ...we haven't got that much material yet!

but come and check it out if you are in the area. we've also got locals Lucky Dragons playing.

all the best

click here to get to get tickets>

10/04

10/05