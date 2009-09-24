Ryan Adams: Serious Artist!

DRA fans know that ol' Foggy is an accomplished artist as well as musician/author/husband (he did the cover of his maturity opus, 29), but NYCers had the chance to buy some of his works at an artist-in-residence gallery showing and auction last night. Stereogum has a full report. In unrelated news, I spoke with his publicist this week about rumors that his unreleased albums might hit the Internet (officially) under his revived Pax Am imprint -- "too early to say." Sigh. At least we've got those digital singles.