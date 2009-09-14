The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards: "You Lie!"

#TeamTaylor! Assorted meanderings/hair-pullings re: tonight's absurdity on Twitter. ("There are a million Tweets -- on Twitter!" - an MTV VJ). Edit: Actually, one quick word on this. There was a strange parallel tonight between a shocked Taylor saying "I play country music" and an equally awestruck Lauryn Hill a decade ago at the Grammys, telling the crowd, "This is hip-hop music!" The sign of shifting culture -- except the Goo Goo Dolls didn't try to step to Lauryn.

Previously: Video: Taylor Swift - "You Belong With Me"