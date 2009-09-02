Tonight In LA: Division Day

One of L.A.'s finest debuts its excellent Visitation live tonight at Spaceland. After a lengthy live hiatus and leading off a forthcoming national tour, it'll be the first time we've seen Division Day in a while, and the last, too, so leave your excuses at home with your new schoolbooks and/or the babysitter. (Probably time for a demographic survey over here, huh? See ya tonight.) More LA dates on the ongoing calendar.

Division Day - "Chalk Lines": mp3

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