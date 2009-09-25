Tour Dates: The One AM Radio



Photo by David Greenwald

Rawkblog best-of-decade folkies The One AM Radio, with a fresh new lineup, fresh new songs and a tour EP with a Dirty Projectors remix, are hitting the road. Hey fellas, play LA and put out yr new album already. Dates after the jump.

october 2 | phoenix, az @ trunkspace, with FORMER GHOSTS

october 6 | chicago, il @ columbia college

october 7 | akron, oh @ annabelle's

october 8 | philadelphia, pa @ 1st unitarian church, with OWEN

october 9 | new york, ny @ mercury lounge, with OWEN

october 10 | brooklyn, ny @ union hall, with OWEN

october 11 | boston, ma @ great scott, with OWEN