Live: The Wooden Sky @ The Hotel Cafe, 10.13.09

All photos by David Greenwald

If Toronto natives The Wooden Sky were fazed by their first-ever Los Angeles gig, on a night when Michael Emerson -- Lost's Ben Linus -- drove intently through the pouring rain on Sunset Blvd. just blocks from the Hotel Cafe, they sure didn't show it. (On that note, I pity the driver who cuts dude off.) Instead, the band played a short, loud set drawn mostly from their latest release, If You Don't Come Home You'll Know I'm Gone, turning up the volume in the intimate songwriters' bastion. Catch them while they're cramped -- The Wooden Sky deserve bigger spaces, and I doubt they'll take long to get them.

Previously: First Look: The Wooden Sky - If You Don't Come Home You'll Know I'm Gone