New Music: Spoon - "Ghost (AcaPella)"



Photo by David Greenwald

Just in time for Halloween, Spoon has released an interesting outtake for us -- the a cappella version of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga's strangest song, "The Ghost Of You Lingers." Hearing the faded vocals reverberate without that drilling piano demonstrates how deceptively simple the song is, but leaves it no less haunting. Rumor still has it that Spoon's next LP (hopefully including those Jon Brion sessions) will be released in 2010.

Spoon - "Ghost (AcaPella)": mp3

More: All Spoon | New Music