Rawkblog.tv: Jon Brion @ Amoeba Music, 10.17.04

Five years ago tomorrow, Jon Brion played a rare set at Amoeba Music in honor of his soundtrack for I Heart Huckabees -- the last time Jon released a set, even a small one, of new vocal recordings. Here are my freshly Vimeo'd videos from the show (including his Tom Waits-plays-"Creep" cover), posted with the hope that someone will send this to Jon and remind him to put out another album, please. After the jump...

Jon Brion - "Creep" (Radiohead cover, as Tom Waits): mp3

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