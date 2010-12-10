Archives: Jon Brion
Jon Brion to Score 'This is 40'
Live: Jon Brion (and Fiona Apple) at Largo, 11.18.11
Video: Fiona Apple - 'Fast As You Can' (with Jon Brion, Chris Thile, 8.23.11)
Jon Brion producing Best Coast sophomore album
This Week's Shows: Jens Lekman, Emmylou Harris, Jon Brion
Jon Brion to score animated zombie film 'ParaNorman'
This Week's Shows: Radio Dept., Jon Brion, Future Ghost
News + Links: Fiona Apple, Jon Brion, Ryan Adams
Video: Jon Brion - 'Happy With You' (10.12.10)
Video: Cee-Lo, Eva Mendes & Jon Brion - "Pimps Don't Cry"
Jon Brion Collabs With Ringo, Mayer On New Jerry Lee Lewis Album
Photos: Of Montreal And Jon Brion In The Studio
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