Jon Brion producing Best Coast sophomore album



Photo by David Greenwald

While Fool's Gold's Lewis Pesacov did a fine job on Best Coast's Crazy For You, I can't complain at his replacement: Rawkblog hero Jon Brion will team up with Bethany and Snacks for LP2, a move that shouldn't be surprising considering the band's recent infatuation with Largo. Per Best Coast's Facebook, recording starts in L.A. "in a few weeks."

Brion recently scored Miranda July's The Future and is currently at work on 2012 release ParaNorman.