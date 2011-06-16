Jon Brion to score animated zombie film 'ParaNorman'

The LAIKA/Focus Features film, due in August 2012, will follow in the footsteps of the studios' excellent Coraline, which was also stop-motion and 3-D. But not scored by Jon Brion.

Says Jon, per the press release: "I’ve been waiting for the right animation project for some time now. This production and the people at LAIKA and Focus have an inspiring amount of heart. One can’t help being swept up in the passion.”

Looking forward to it. Brion most recently scored Miranda July's The Future, due in limited release this July; he'll play his usual Largo gig on June 24, with a bonus show on the 25th.