Jon Brion to Score 'This is 40'

Wee Jon Brion will get back in the Apatow saddle again with This is 40, a semi-sequel to Knocked Up that follows Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann's characters' descent into middle age. JB previously scored Step Brothers and made a brief cameo in Funny People, though he has yet to convince Apatow to join him at Largo. Brion's next film project is the animated fantasy ParaNorman (from the makers of the wonderful Coraline), due in August. [via The Playlist]

(A programming note: when the mood strikes me, I may be doing more of these news briefs on a handful of artists I try to keep track of -- Brion, Adams, you can guess the rest.)