This Week's Shows: Radio Dept., Jon Brion, Future Ghost



The Radio Dept. at Coachella 2011 / by David Greenwald

Here are my L.A. concert recommendations, short and sweet, for the week. Only things I actually would like to see. On days with multiple listings, they're in descending order of priority. Click below to add the ongoing calendar to your Google Calendar, iCal, etc.

Monday, 5/23: Future Ghost at the Echo (free); Milo Greene and Eulogies at the Bootleg (free); Smith Westerns (and Yeasayer, who I don't recommend) at the Music Box.

Tuesday, 5/24: James Blake at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery; Smith Westerns (and Yeasayer again, yes) at the Music Box

Thursday, 5/26: The Radio Dept. at the Troubadour -- the band's third L.A.-area show in four months. It could be years before they come back.

Friday, 5/27: Jon Brion at Largo; A House for Lions at the Hotel Cafe; Mount Eerie at the Eagle Rock Center for the Arts.

Saturday, 5/28: Allo Darlin' at the Echo

Sunday, 5/29: Danger Village showcase at the Bootleg with High Highs, Walter Meego, Seven Saturdays

Radio Dept. - "Never Follow Suit": mp3

High Highs - "Horses": mp3